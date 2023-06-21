Appointments: MURIC urges patience with Tinubu government 

By Henry Oladele

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to put into consideration the genuine interest of ethnic and religious groups when making ministerial and other appointments.

MURIC said this would minimise outcries at the end of the exercise.

The group’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday, called on Nigerians to be patient and pray for the Tinubu government.

Akintola advised those finding faults with the appointments announced by the government to wait until ministerial and board positions were filled.

“President Tinubu recently appointed his service chiefs.

“We note with great concern that a lot of speculations have been going on, especially on social media about the appointments.

“These pontifications have centered on the faith of the newly appointed individuals. We call on Nigerians to wait until ministerial and board positions are filled.

“People should not judge the micro; they should wait for the macro. A woman’s cooking skill is not judged while the pot is still on fire. We must wait patiently until she serves the food,” he said. (NAN)

