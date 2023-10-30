Appointments: Justice Ministry faults media reports, issues clarification

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Ministry of Justice has faulted media reports on the recent appointments of aides for the Minister, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as approved by President, Bola Tinubu.

While issuing a clarification on the matter, Modupe Ogundoro, Director Information, Ministry of Justice said, “the media reports were not sourced officially from the Ministry, hence, the erroneous nature of the various reports, which, unfortunately, lumped the categories of appointments together”.

Ogundoro said in a statement Monday, “The Federal Ministry of Justice wishes to clarify the reportage of certain appointments recently approved by His Excellency, the President to serve in the office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. We wish to state that the media reports were not sourced officially from the Ministry, hence, the erroneous nature of the various reports, which, unfortunately, lumped the categories of appointments together.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that six persons were appointed as Special Assistants to the President, to serve in the office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice who will enjoy the status and pecuniary benefits of political appointees serving at the pleasure of the President.”

Specifically, the statement said, “In the case of Mr. Tolu Obamuroh, he has been approved to serve as a Technical Adviser in the Ministry, pro bono. This engagement is designed to enhance Nigeria’s capacity for effective management of international disputes, given the current huge exposure of the country to international claims

“This role is apolitical and is in furtherance of the Ministry’s special exchange policy with international organizations and law firms targeted at building human development capacity and improving the quality-of-service delivery by the Ministry, in line with global best practices.

“The above clarification is provided to clear the air on the status and scope of above appointments”, the statement concludes.

