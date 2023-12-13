Appointments: APC chieftain appeals to support groups for calm

Amidst the agitation for federal appointments and recognition from the All Progressives Congress, APC, a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Salman Akorede, has urged leaders of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups to tread with caution not to overheat the polity.

In a chat with journalists at the weekend, Akorede, called for calm, assuring that the party and the government of President Bola Tinubu, were sensitive to the concerns of the groups.

He also pointed out that the ongoing interface between the party leadership and officials of government will address the genuine concerns of the groups, and called for patience and calm by members.

In this vein, he allayed the fears in some quarters about the support groups being abandoned and not getting the recognition that they deserved for contributing to the electoral successes of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The party chieftain, who, is one of the prominent names being suggested to lead a new management of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups, that may emerge early next year, following the dissolution of the Dr. Nasiru Ladan/Hajia Maryam Yunusa Danjaki, lead exco, is confident that the support groups will get their dues from the party and the federal government.

Besides, Akorede, charged members to brace up to elect credible leadership that will reposition the amalgamated support groups for better, noting that the groups were the most critical pillar of the party.

He promised to give the support groups a new lease of life and credible leadership that is all inclusive and accountable, if offered the opportunity to lead.

