Appointments: Akwa Ibom has never had it so good – Forum

Leader of the Forum of Akwa Ibo 2023 APC National Assembly Aspirants, Mr Eseme Eyibo has hailed the Bola.Tinubu regime, the legislature and Nigerians in general for the landmark appointment his state has chalked up so far.

While addressing journalists at an interactive session at FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Utako Abuja, Eyibo said “Akwa Ibom has never had it so good.”

While listing the reasons for the gratitude , Eyiboh singled out the support from the support from all stakeholders that led to the emergence Godswill Akpabio as Senate President. He described the election that produced the Senate President as “most transparent and competitive”.

The Akwa Ibom Forum also expressed gratitude over the emergence of the Minister of State petroleum (Gas) who his from the state.Newsdiaryonline reports that President Tinubu recently named Ekperipe Ekpo as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) in his new cabinet.

Even more, Eyiboh said when the CBN was reorganised, an indigene of Akwa Ibom was also named one of Deputy Governors.

Even more, he said even at FCT, an Akwa Ibom person was named in the reconstituted cabinet.

Lastly Eyiboh said, the recent appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)from his state was equally worthy of commendation. He dismissed the criticism against the newly appointed REC from his state, describing the man as a bureaucrat/technocrat who deserved his appointment.

Eyiboh who is also the special Adviser to the Senate President debunked insinuations that the Senate is turning to a rubber stamp. He urged those making the insinuation to remember that when president Tinubu sent a 40-man list of ministerial nominees for confirmation, three were initially not confirmed.

