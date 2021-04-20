Appointment: Olatunji-Ohwovoriole appreciates Buhari, Akeredolu and APC

April 20, 2021



The newly-appointed of the Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara, Mrs Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, has expressed appreciation to the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration over her .

This contained in a personally signed by Olatunji-Ohwovoriole on Monday in Akure, promisingto discharge her duties diligently and to the best of her abilities.Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, who the founder of “My Choice Group”, also thanked Gov.  Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State,

his wife, Betty, and the of ’ Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, for their support.She said commendable to believe in her to deliver, and expressed gratitude to all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. (NAN)

