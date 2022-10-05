Appointment of Saraki as Director in PCC well-deserved, says TAG

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Asiwaju Group (TAG) says the appointment of Sen. Gbemisola Saraki,Minister of State Mines and Steel Development as the Director, Trade and Economic Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), was well-deserved.

This is contained in a congratulatory statement issued by TAG National Coordinator, Ms Oyinkan Okewoye.She said Saraki’s trajectory, successes, good works and exemplary leadership qualities, earned her the appointment.”

A Tinubu presidency would be enthroned to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to provide good progressive governance to Nigerians,“We know you will do your very best in the new responsibility to ensure a resounding victory for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election because you have the push.“With people like you in the PCC, not only would the council achieve victory for the APC in the coming general elections, but would help it move Nigeria to the Eldorado desired by all,” Okewoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC recently announced the composition of its women campaign team, named Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team.Aisha, the First Lady is expected to lead the women wing of the party”s PCC to victory as its grand patron.Also playing key roles in the council, are Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, three-term senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate, and Wife of APC 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Nana, wife of the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate.

Both women will serve as chairman and co-chairman of the women campaign team respectively(NAN)

