Appointing Akume as SGF not enough for North Central- Group

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Concerned North-Central APC Stakeholders Forum says appointing Sen. George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) is not enough for the zone.



Mr Dominic Alancha, the forum’s Converner said this at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.



Alancha said that the zone deserved to be given the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly because it worked for the APC to ensure its victory at the poll.



He said that the North Central had been excluded from the zoning arrangement of the party for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, urging it to address the problem before the June 13 inauguration for fairness, equity and justice.



He added that the zone could not be swayed by the appointment of Akume to drop its clamour for equitable treatment in the distribution of principal offices of the National Assembly.



He, however expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Akume as SGF and wished him a successful tenure.



“We demand that the four principal positions in the National Assembly are shared among the zones other than the zones the President and Vice-President hails from.

“The Deputy Senate President and Speaker cannot be zoned to the North-West when the North-Central has not been given anything.



“The North-Central cannot be totally excluded from the zoning arrangement,” Alancha said.



He urged Sen. Sani Musa, an aspirant for the Senate Presidency of the 10th Assembly from the North-Central to remain strong in the race to defend the interest of the zone.



Alancha called on the aspirants to consider the zone for equity, justice and fairness as they continued to rally support, saying Nigerians commend their spirit of team work and selflessness.

“I am pained because much as we want the new administration of Tinubu to hit the ground running,



“We observed with dismay how it is being slowed down owing to the delay and time being lost over the issue of zoning leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly,” he said.

Alancha said that the parliament was a key component in any democratic structure, adding that its organisation determined the speed with which an administration could succeed in its quest to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.(NAN)