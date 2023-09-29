Appoint next EFCC chairman from South – Group urges Tinubu 

By Adekunle Williams

The Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint the next Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman from the southern part of the country.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Media Briefing in Lagos on Friday, the spokespersons of the group, Mr Olufemi Lawson said that no southerner had ever occupied the seat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 15, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, the EFCC, Director of Operations assumed duty as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

President Bola Tinubu had on June 14, suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman and ordered a probe into his activities while in office.

Lawson who is also the National Secretary, Campaign for Democracy, said they firmly believed that there were highly capable individuals from the South who possessed these qualities and were more than qualified to take on the position of EFCC chairman.

“Nigeria is a diverse nation, with over 250 ethnic groups and a multitude of languages and cultures. It is imperative that our national institutions, such as the EFCC, reflect this diversity and promote a sense of inclusivity.

“By appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC chairman, the President will be sending a powerful message of unity and demonstrating his commitment to fostering a harmonious and balanced the country.

“This gesture will also go a long way in healing past wounds and building bridges across regional divides.

“This step will not only address regional imbalances and promote national unity but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of the commission,” he said.

He also encouraged the President to consider appointing leaders of paramilitary organisations from within the ranks and in order of seniority.

Lawson said that this approach could lead to a more stable and effective security apparatus, as it ensured that individuals with years of experience and institutional knowledge were entrusted with leadership roles.

“President Tinubu’s first 100 days have been marked by significant policy initiatives and shifts in governance. While we acknowledge these efforts, we believe there is an area that requires immediate attention.

“The appointment of leadership into various offices and most importantly, into the various security agencies, anti-Corruption and paramilitary organisations in the country.

“We commend the President for his commitment to enhancing the security and safety of our nation.

“By promoting leaders from within, President Tinubu can foster a sense of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism within the various organisations.

“This practice can also serve as a motivational tool for the dedicated men and women who have tirelessly served these agencies,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator, Activist for Good Governance, Mr Declan Ihekaire said by promoting leaders from within, they could foster a sense of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism within the various organisations.

Ihekaire said this practice could also serve as a motivational tool for the dedicated men and women who had tirelessly served these agencies.

He said while they agreed that it was within the discretion of the President, to appoint persons deemed competent into these positions, they believed that seniority-based appointments could help eliminate political interference.

“It will also ensure that leadership positions are filled based on merit and competence rather than political considerations.”

Ihekaire said as concerned civil society organisations, they were ready to support the president’s administration in its efforts to create a safer and more secure country.

He urged the president to consider its recommendation regarding leadership appointments within paramilitary organisations, as it aligned with the principles of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy. (NAN)

