Appoint New Auditor General of the Federation Before Hand Over, Youth Professionals Tell Buhari

The Nigerian Youths Arise (NYA), a national coalition of youth professionals, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately approve the appointment of a new Auditor General of the Federation(AGoF) before exiting office on May 29.

President of the Group, Comrade Garba Husseini Bauchi and National Coordinator, Bode Akinwumi in a statement in Abuja said the office of Auditor General was too critical to be left vacant by the President, especially as all processes for the appointment of a new Auditor General have been completed by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“We have it on good authority that three candidates have been recommended for appointment out of seven that applied for the job and the list has been sent to Mr President about two weeks ago for his approval in the order of merit. We also have information that these candidates have undergone all security screening, passed all prescribed examinations and complied with relevant civil service rules, so Mr President should have no problem making the appointment based on merit as recommended by the Commission,” the group said in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The youth leaders said the position of AGoF was too critical to be left vacant for a long time adding, the President’s decision on that matter will consolidate the transparency and anti-corruption principles, which guided the administration of President Buhari in the last eight years.

“We appeal to Mr President to consolidate his anti-corruption and transparency legacy with this appointment.

“Only recently, the President appointed a new Accountant General of the Federation from Ogun state in the person of Mrs Madein. Therefore, we appeal that President Muhammadu Buhari completes the circle with the appointment of a new Auditor General of the Federation, “ the Group advised.

NYA said it was informed that the recruitment process was carried out in full compliance with the rules guiding such public service appointments.

“Against this background, the approval by Mr President should suffer no further delay,” the group said.

According to the group, the AGoF is a position provided in the constitution and should be treated in a sacred manner for the sanctity of the office to be preserved.

“We appeal to the President to make this crucial appointment pending on his table in the overall interest of the nation’s public service,” it said.

It will be recalled that the Office of the Auditor General became vacant about nine Months ago when the occupant of the office retired after attaining the statutory age of 60 years last September.

Following his retirement, a Director was appointed in an acting capacity as “Director Overseeing” the office, pending the appointment of a substantive occupant, the process for which has been completed and recommendation of three best candidates presented to the President for approval.