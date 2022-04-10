Apply moral, legal procedures in justice dispensation, CJ tells lawyers, judges

By Suleiman Shehu

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has called on lawyers and judges in Nigeria to apply moral and legal procedures in their dispensation of justice.

Abimbola made the call during the annual Ramadan lecture of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the topic of the lecture is; “Remaining Steadfast in the Face of Prevailing Economic Hardship in Nigeria”.

The chief judge said that lawyers and other stakeholders in the justice sector must always pursue the truth by not only looking at the legal perspective but also the moral aspect of issues.

He said that while the law was important, lawyers and judges had an obligation to critically look into cases and ensure that justice was served.

“To us as judges, we must look for the truth and apply it to the facts of the case, because that is essentially what justice is all about.

“As lawyers and judges, we have the moral obligation, apart from our legal duty, to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be manifestly done, the pursuit of truth is essential.

“When the law is in conflict with morality, we must strive as much as possible to look for the truth, use other criteria to arrive at justice which is our duty.

“We should remember that one day, we will give account of our conduct before Allah,” he said.

In his lecture, Imam Habibullahi Buhari, said the prevailing economic hardship all over the world was full of deficiencies and shortcomings of lack of generosity and equity by humans.

Buhari said that the economic hardship being experienced in Nigeria was as a result of individual and collective actions which must be addressed for the betterment of all.

He called on Nigerians and Muslims in particular to shun practices prohibited by Allah such as gambling, ambiguity in contracts and fraud, amongst others, for peace to reign in the country.

The Chairman of occasion, Mr Adekunle Adegoke (SAN), said that majority of Nigerians had imposed on themselves obligations and burdens which they could not bear.

He said the resultant effect was that life had become difficult for them to live.

According to Adegoke, Allah does not want difficulty for human beings, so Nigerians must be honest, discipline and shun acts that will make life difficult for them.

The Chairman of MULAN, Oyo State Chapter, Alhaji Akeem Adetunji, said that the association had received assurance from Oyo State Government that it would not return schools to their former owners.

He said that MULAN, as a body, would ensure justice should the government reverse the issue.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Daud Akintola, and Chairman of Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni.

Others were former Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Oyo State Chief Registrar, Mrs Sofiat Oyediran, and Alhaji Oladejo Onimalu, amongst others. (NAN)

