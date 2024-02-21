Apply mathematical principles to end economic woes – NMC urges

The National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has called on policy makers to embrace the gains inherent in mathematical principles and its applications in addressing economic challenges.

The Director/Chief Executive of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of a three-day retreat for members of staff of the Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was centred on issues of the application of mathematical principles to solve national challenges and strengthen the national economy.

Mebine said mathematics and its applications played pivotal roles in strengthening the economy and national statistics.

“We gathered here to reason together, to know the areas we are not getting it right and improve on them

“For the country to be truly developed and come out of its economic challenges, policy makers must embrace the gains inherent in mathematical principles and its applications,” he said

The Professor of Applied Mathematics underscored the need to improve the teaching, learning and research in mathematics and mathematical sciences.

In achieving this, the don said there must be deliberate actions to take the campaign of improving interest in mathematics to the pupils and students.

Mebine also advised members of staff of the Centre to put up positive attitude towards their schedules to enhance productivity.

He equally encouraged the staff members to work hard towards accomplishing the mandate of the Centre.

On his part, Dr Olatunji Jekayinfa, a Senior Research Fellow from Mathematical Sciences Education Programme, NMC, said the retreat was a very rare opportunity for workers to reason together with the management.

Jekayinfa said that as a researcher, he would continue to make sure that whatever research work he carried out would be for the betterment of the Centre and the nation in general.

He also advised members of staff to be more positive minded towards their work to ensure effective service delivery.

Also, Mrs Jennifer Bamidele a member of staff, said the retreat was NMC’s family gathering to look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, possible threats and how to mitigate them.

According to her, it would help the Centre to achieve its mandate and workers to become more productive and make positive impact on the nation’s economy.(NAN)

By Jacinta Nwachukwu