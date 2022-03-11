Apply knowledge gained to address contemporary insecurity, CDS tasks graduands

By Philomina Attah

Abuja, March 11, 2022 (NAN) The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has urged graduands of the Joint Integrated Campaign Planning Course to use the knowledge gained to address the contemporary security challenges in the country.

Irabor stated this in Abuja on Friday, at the closing of the Defence Headquarters and BMATT Joint Integrated Operations Campaign Planning Course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from the services, military institutions, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

NAN also reports that the inclusion of the DSS, police, NSCDC, NCS and NIS personnel on the course was to generate a synergy, promote rapport and understanding in the roles of campaign planning.

Irabor, who was represented by Rear Admiral Chubuike Azike, the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, said that 45 nominees were expected as participants in the course.

He said but for some reasons, only 40 participated and graduated from the course.

According to him, the course is aimed at developing the capacity of the officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies on joint campaign planning at the operational and strategic level.

“Capacity building is a key driver in my leadership focus.

“The course is aimed at strengthening joint and integrated campaign planning operations with participants brought together from the services of Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies.

“The inclusion of other personnel on the course was for a robust synergy to promote rapport and understanding rules of campaign planning particularly now that armed forces of Nigeria is engaged in a asymmetric warfare, ” he said.

According to him, the course is made to be a precursor to entrenching multi-agency training to enable security agencies develop understanding and expertise in planning.

He said that the synergy would as well execute campaign at either single, joint or multi-agency levels.

“I believe that the course will fortify synergy among military and security agencies towards combating the nation’s contemporary security challenges.

“I was told that, a total of 45 nominees from the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other sister security agencies were expected as participants in the course.

“However, some of the nominees could not attend the course due to some challenges,” he said.

According to him, the graduands were exposed to the concept of joint campaign planning principles and approach to operations as well as military command and strategic direction during the training.

“The course curriculum also featured joint integrated operations emphasising structure, roles, functions, and staff ready in joint taskforce Headquarters.

“The roles of various joint integrated operations were equally discussed.

“It is heartwarming to note that the activities of the course in the last 14 days have been very educative and rewarding as it created a forum for interaction, sharing of experiences, promoted mutual operation and further bonding among the graduands,” he added.

The CDS further stated that he had no doubt that the course has achieved its objectives of fashioning out effective planning and robust synergies among military and security agencies.

He said that their efforts would no doubt address contemporary security challenges in the country.

“Therefore, I urged you all to apply the knowledge gained on the course in your respective services and establishment to serve as enablers.

“You are encouraged to further build on the friendship you have established during the course to enhance future interactions for national cohesion.

“To our technical partners, the British military Adversary Training Team. I can’t thank you enough for your collaborative efforts and provision of well experienced resource persons during the training.

“On this note, it is my honour to declare the Joint Integrated Campaign Planning Course 2022 closed, Irabor said.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Adelokun Eyitayo, Director, Campaign Planning, Defence Headquarters, said the past 14 days had been educative and impactful to boost general and political works in syndicates.

“The aimed of the training is to develop our understanding on the joint integrated approach on issues. To also develop our understanding on the operational level planning process on operational act.

“These are in line with the Chief of Defense Staff’s leadership focus which is “to foster a professional armed forced capable of effective meeting constitutional imperatives.”

“I am convinced now that the 40 graduands from armed forces, paramilitary and other agencies that took part in the two weeks training are better informed what integration and planning is all about, ” he said.

On her part, one of the graduands, Ms Sarauniya Binga, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) the only female among the 40 participants, said the course was an interesting one.

“Before I came for the training, I didn’t know Before going out, we have to plan. But today, we were taught to plan on how to execute the plan to get our targets, audience.

“We were able to interact with other security agencies to know the importance of cooperation and we trusted each other now.

“We understood their point of view and they understood our point of view too. We know the centre of gravity and know how to operate. The training is worth it, she said.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates to 40 participants that participated in the 14 days course. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

