Applicants of drivers licence renewal to embrace bypass capture – FRSC

#TrackNigeria -The Federal Road Safety Corps has once again intimated the general public especially applicants flooding FRSC Drivers’ Licence Centres for the renewal of their drivers licence to desist from doing so. Instead, they should use the Bypass capture scheme of the process.

In a release by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer FRSC, he said FRSC introduced the Bypass Capture functionality on the National Drivers License (NDL) to improve the ease of obtaining the license and save applicants time on waiting for capture.

According to Kazeem, an applicant for Bypass capture will simply make payment online and visit the collection centre to pick up the permanent license when it is ready. There is no need to visit any Drivers License Centre (DLC) to recapture his/her biometric information again, he said. An applicant who is either renewing or applying for a re-issue can use the Bypass Capture feature.

The Bypass capture is only available to applicants who have existing biometric information on the NDL system i.e. such an applicant must have gone through the FRSC Driver’s License process and have their biometric capture at any of the FRSC DLC. He added that an applicant can only apply for Bypass capture for the first license renewal which is after three (3) or five (5) years. The second renewal (which will be after a minimum of six (6) years, will require an applicant to recapture his biometrics.

Kazeem further explained that the first license which is regarded as a fresh application will require an applicant to capture his/her biometric at any of the DLC. For the second license which is a renewal or reissue, the applicant can choose to Bypass capture since his record is already existing on the NDL database and the third license renewal will require applicant to recapture his biometric information as it is expected that there should be some changes to the applicant’s physical appearance at this period. Subsequent renewal will follow the same cycle.

Also, Kazeem explained that the first step to begin the Bypass Capture process is for the applicant to visit the NDL portalhttps://www.nigeriadriverslicence.org, select the type of application (Renewal or Reissue) then provide the licence number and Date of Birth. The applicant thereafter reviews his existing demographic information to be sure all is correct, scroll to the bottom of the page and select which DLC to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready for collection. The applicant also selects “NO” where the page requests if an applicant wants to recapture his biometric information, submits the application, makes payment either online or at the bank and prints out the payment acknowledgement slip together with the application form (these will be required to collect the permanent licence.

Finally, FRSC notifies the applicant when the permanent licence is printed and ready for collection who submits the application form and payment slip at the point of collection to collect the permanent licence.

