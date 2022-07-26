Applicant jailed 9 months for stealing neighbour’s N40,000

by Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old applicant, Shedrack Apuye, to nine months imprisonment for stealing N40,000 from his neighbour’s bank account.Apuye who lives in Ibrahim Bukan Crescent Kartampe, Abuja pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola gave the convict an option to pay a fine of 30,000.

Ola also ordered the convict to pay the complainant N40, 000 or serve another two months in prison in lieu of the compensation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogadatold the court that the complainant, Godfrey Edor of the same address reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station, Abuja on July 14.

Ogada said that on July 13 at about 12. 30 p.m, the convict used the complainant’s cell phone and transfered N40,000 from his access bank account into his own UBA account.

The prosecutor said the convict transfered the sum and spent it without the consent of the complainant.

He told the court that the convict was later caught and handed over to the police.

Ogada said that during police investigation, the convict confessed but all efforts made to recover the money failed.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of Penal Code.(NAN)

