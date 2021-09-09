Applicant jailed 4 months for hacking into people’s Facebook accounts

Darius Khobo of the High Court, Kaduna on Thursday, sentenced an applicant, David Kingsley, to four imprisonment for  hacking into people’s Facebook amounts and fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduma Zonal Office  charged Kingsley with fraud and impersonation.

Khobo sentenced Kingsley after pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, however gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine and warned him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, A. A. Onyenoho, told the court that the convict was arrested sting operation following intelligence on his involvement in cybercrime.

The prosecutor said revealed that the convict fraudulently hacked into the Facebook accounts of unsuspecting and used the accounts for fraudulent schemes.

stated that the offence contravened Section 308 of the Penal Code Law 2017.(NAN)

