Applicant in court for alleged forgery, defamation of ex-minister Fani-Kayode

An applicant, Emmanuel Anakan on Friday appeared in a Karu Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for alleged forgery and defamation of a Former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode.

The police charged Anakan of Guzape Village, Asokoro Extension in Abuja with criminal conspiracy, forgery, using a forged document, participating in false evidence and defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, told the court that sometime last March, the complainant, Fani-Kayode, reported that the defendant conspired with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, Prisca Chikwendu and Anthonia Uchenna.

He said that the defendant also conspired with one Oko Emmanuel, Daniel Gona and Agbolo Edah, who are now at large to forge some court processes using them against him at the court.

The prosecutor said that the defendants used the processes as genuine and deposed to series of affidavits to false allegations against the complainant.



The prosecutor also alleged that Fani-Kayode also accused the defendants of assault, sexual harassment inhumane conducts and violence which had affected his reputation.

Ijagbemi said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant on March 19, went to a newspaper house with Anthonia Uchenna, Osakwe Azubuike, Oko Emmanuel, Jonathan Gaya, Daniel Gona and Agbolo Edah to publish a false information, sponsored by Chikwendu and her sister Prisca.

The prosecutor alleged further that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97, 364, 366, 158, and 392 of the Penal Code.



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Judge, Mrs Elizabeth Woni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties each in like sum.



Woni said that the two sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and deposit means of identification and two passports photographs each.



She said that the sureties address must be verified by the court’s registry and must deposit their utility bills and also be must be gainfully employed.

The judge said that the police should ensure that the defendants were all present at the next adjourned date because the court shall not condone piece-meal hearing.



Woni adjourned the case until Jan. 21, 2022 for further mention and hearing (NAN)

