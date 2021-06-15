Applicant docked for allegedly stealing 2 iPhones, Laptop

A 22-year-old applicant, Akinwunmi Rotimi, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly stealing two iPhones, an Hp Laptop and other valuables.

The police charged Rotimi, whose address was not provided, with two counts of burglary and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Cynthia Ejezie, told the court that the defendant also stole N240,000.

Ejezie said that the defendant committed the offence on April 3 at about 4 a.m.at No.6 Ayoola Adeyinka, off Tetiku road, Owode-Ijako, Ota.

He said that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mrs Adeleye Anike.

She said that the police from the Sango-Ota Police Station, tracked one of the phones to the defendant.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 383 (1) and 412 of the Criminal Code Vol.11, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Ambrose Aisedion, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotayo ordered that the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with two-year tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until June 17 for a definite hearing. (NAN)