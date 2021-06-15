Applicant docked for allegedly stealing 2 iPhones, Laptop

A 22-year-old , Akinwunmi Rotimi, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, for allegedly stealing two iPhones, an Hp Laptop and other valuables.

The charged Rotimi, whose address was not provided, two counts burglary and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Cynthia Ejezie, told the court that the defendant also stole N240,000.

Ejezie said that the defendant committed the offence on April 3 at about 4 a.m.at No.6 Ayoola Adeyinka, off Tetiku road, Owode-Ijako, Ota.

He said that the defendant broke into the house the complainant, Mrs Adeleye Anike.

She said that the from the Sango-Ota Station,  tracked one the phones to the defendant.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened  the provisions of sections 383 (1) and 412 of the Criminal Code Vol.11, Laws of , 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Ambrose Aisedion, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo admitted the defendant to    bail in the sum of N250, 000 two sureties in like sum.

Shotayo ordered that the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed two-year tax payment to Government.

The was adjourned until June 17 for a definite hearing. (NAN)

