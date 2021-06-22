Applicant docked for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons

A 35-year-old applicant, Abdullahi Amobi, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The police charged, Amobi of no fixed address, with criminal conspiracy.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that on June 3, at about 2:30pm, a team of Police Officers attached to Zone Seven Headquarters on patrol, intercepted a Sienna bus in the FCT.

Ejike alleged that, the defendant was arrested while other occupants in the vehicle fled.

He alleged that the police recovered cutlasses, iron cutters, and a big iron bar in the defendants possession.

During police investigation, Ejike said, the defendant confessed that he and others, who are now at large, criminally conspired to raid some communities in the FCT.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 97 of the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Gadafi Nwegbe, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

He said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, while asking the court to exercise its discretion in favor of the defendant.

Magistrate Aminu Eri admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Eri ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, present means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 29, for hearing. (NAN)

