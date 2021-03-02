Applicant bags 6 months imprisonment for $1,100 internet fraud

Justice Khobo sentenced Matthew after he pleaded guilty to fraud and impersonation.

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, on Tuesday sentenced an applicant, Philip Matthew, to six months imprisonment for alleged 1,100 dollars internet fraud.

Khobo, however, gave the convict an option to pay N300,000 as fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N180, 000 as restitution and ordered that the convict’s phone should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said he hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those intending to commit such crimes.

The judge warned the convict not to indulge in any further act of criminality.

Khobo ordered that the convict should