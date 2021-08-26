Applicant, 43, in court for alleged theft of telecom parts worth N1.5m

 Police on Thursday a 43-year-old applicant, Lukman Afolabi, before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly telecoms parts worth N1.5 million.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, standing on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court the defendant and others at large committed the on July 10, at about 4:50a.m. at MTN mask site 159, situated at Ogison Street, Egan, Igando area of Lagos.

He alleged the defendant stole two moister batteries and three ratifine modules, all valued at N1.5 million, of MTN Telecommunication company.

He said the contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the sureties must provide evidence of tax payments the Lagos State Government as part  of the bail conditions.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until Oct. 2 for mention. (NAN)

