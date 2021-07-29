Applicant, 24, in court for allegedly stealing handsets, cash

The Police on Thursday arraigned an applicant, Abubakar Labo, in a Grade 1 Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing handsets valued at N49, 000 and sum of N5,000.

The police charged Labo, 24, of Jahi II village, Abuja with three-count charge of criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

Ibrahim Simba, Prosecution Counsel, told the court that the defendant broke into the complaint’s apartment on July 3 and stole “two Tecno handsets valued at N49, 000, a bag that contained N5,000, ATM cards and other documents.”

During Police investigation, the defendant was traced and arrested with the items.

The matter, the Prosecutor said, was reported at Mabushi Police station by the complainant, John Solomon, of Jahi II Abuja.

Simba said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348, 347 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Aminu Alhassan, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

The Judge ordered that the surety’s address must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 4 for hearing. (NAN)

