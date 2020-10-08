Applicant, 24, bags 13 months jail term for snatching phone in traffic

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 24-year-old applicant, Azeez Saliu, to 13 months jail term for snatching a cell phone, worth N42, 000 in a traffic.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs T. A. Ojo, pronounced the sentence after the convict had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

She ordered that the convict should serve his term without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, had told the court that the convict stole an Infinix phone, valued at N42, 000 from the complainant, one Mr Edward Nwaeze.

Nomayo said that the defendant committed the offences, with others still at large, on Feb. 2 at 10 pm. at Otedola bridge, on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Lagos.

He submitted that the complainant was in traffic when the convict snatched the phone from him.

“While the other boys ran away, Saliu was arrested and the stolen item recovered from him,” the prosecutor further said. (NAN)