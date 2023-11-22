Appeal Court victory opportunity for quality representation says Plateau lawmaker-elect

By Peter Amine

Mr Nanbol Daniel, member-elect (LP- Langtang North Central), Plateau State House of Assembly (PLHA), says that his Appeal Court victory is another opportunity to offer quality representation to his constituents.

Daniel stated this on Wednesday in Jos, while interacting with newsmen on his successful appeal against his defeat in the March 18, House of Assembly election.

The member of the 9th Assembly, lost his re-election bid to a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but immediately challenged the outcome at the election tribunal and won.

His success at the tribunal was reaffirmed by the appellate court sitting in Abuja, on Sunday.

Daniel stated that his victory did not come to him as a surprise, as he expected the outcome, considering the massive support he enjoyed from his people.

The member-elect pledged that the responsibility of the judgment was for him to work with his colleagues, to make quality legislation that would impact the lives of Plateau people.

“But in the next three to six months, there will be activities, and you will see the serial number for representation, oversight, and lawmaking, and there will be a timeline for execution of items.

“One thing I want my constituents to know is that we will intensify the representation and our legislative research will critically analyse their needs.

“We will put in place a legislative framework that will substantially address the critical needs of our people, who are mostly in rural areas.

“Our people need healthcare centres working, and we will push motions and frameworks that will provide quality human resources that will take care of our people in the primary healthcare centres.

“Another essential need of our people is farm inputs. We will do whatever is possible through legislation, to ensure that our constituents are empowered to improve their yield,’’ he said.

Daniel appreciated those who stood with him during his trying moments, promising that they would not be disappointed. (NAN)

