Appeal Court Victory: Okumagba congratulates Senator Joel-Onowapko Thomas

Prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State and former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba has congratulated Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on his victory at the Appeal Court, affirming his election as senator representing Delta South senatorial district in the February 25 2023, general election.

In a press statement released Wednesday, Olorogun Okumagba said the Appeal Court’s pronouncement was “a vindication of what the constituents of our Senatorial District know that Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas won the popular vote and has the support of the people.”

Olorogun Okumagba added that the victory at the Appeal Court, which is the final arbiter for legislative positions should bring everyone together to work for the interest and wellbeing of the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.

He urged Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas to stay true to his campaign promises, which gave him victory at the poll, noting that “I am gratified as a proud indigene of Delta South Senatorial district that Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has not disappointed so far. His brilliance and advocacy displayed so far at the Senate is proof enough that the people of Delta South Senatorial district did not make a mistake in voting for him.”

Olorogun Okumagba, the Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu r’Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, both of Warri South LGA in the Delta South Senatorial District, asked the senator to stay committed to fair representation and the equitable distribution of development among the four indigenous ethnic groups (Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo) in the senatorial district as he continues on the rest of his first term.

Olorogun Okumagba also congratulated APC lawmakers, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial district and Hon. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli/Udu constituency in the House of Representatives on their respective victories in the Appeal Court.

—

Recall Okumagba added that the victory at the Appeal Court, which is the final arbiter for legislative positions should bring everyone together to work for the interest and wellbeing of the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

