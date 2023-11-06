Appeal Court victory: Aguocha charges supporters to demonstrate magnanimity in victory over opponents







By Obinna Moses, Umuahia

In a bid to foster brotherliness among constituents, the member representing Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano federal constituency,in the National Assembly,Hon Obi Aguocha has called on his teeming supporters and the people of Ikwuano Umuahia federal constituency o

to demonstrate magnanimity even in victory over defeated opponents at the weekend Appeal Court Division of Lagos.

The soft spoken federal law maker gave this charge in a press statement issued shortly after his Appeal Court victory, urging people of Ikwuano Umuahia federal constituency and his teeming supporters to demonstrate magnanimity while they are relishing on their resounding victory over opponents for the sake of brotherliness.

It could be recalled that last weekend,the Appeal Court, Lagos Division dismissed petitions brought before it by the former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly ,Rt Hon (Engr) Chinedum Orji,PDP candidate, and Engr Ogbonna Abariukwu,Apga candidate both praying the Court of Appeal to nullified the Election Petition Tribunal judgement sitting in Umuahia that upheld the 25th February,2023 victory of the Labour party candidate, Hon Obi Aguocha.

Hon Aguocha said,” today the Court of Appeal Lagos Division has put a finality to all pending applications against his election as their representative at the Federal House of Representatives with the dismissal of the Engr, Ogbonna Abariukwu’s (APGA) petition for being incompetent, lacking in merit and abuse of court process.

He pointed out that as they relish their resounding victory at the courts, including yesterday’s (Friday) with Chinedu Orji (PDP), let them for the sake of brotherliness, demonstrate magnanimity in victory.

“What the Court of Appeal has done is an affirmation of our unanimous and broad-scale verdict duly exercised in unison with our kith and kin, “umu nn’anyi” ( brothers)ndi Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano Federal Constituency at the election polls on the 25th of February, 2023″. Hon Aguocha said.

He however reminded his people that it is his victory alone but a collective victory borne out of their efforts and prayers, adding that he dedicates this victory to the good people of Umuahia North, Umuahia South, and Ikwuano Federal Constituency and, in fact, the entire Abia State.

The Labour party House of Representatives member maintained that the grace of God is sufficient for them all and that It is only God that gives power, and this He has now manifested in their Federal Constituency.

According to the first time handsome federal law maker,”those who supported and voted for me immensely and have remained resolute throughout the election court proceedings, be assured that I will not let you down.”

” For those who didn’t believe, who neither voted for nor supported us, know that I truly understand and harbour no malice in my heart. Opposition and preferences are some of the beautiful yet unavoidable elements of democracy.” Aguocha assured.

“In this season, there is no winner and no vanquished. It is a win-win for all of us,i promise to give you a reason to support and be a part of our vision of astute and excellent representation.” He said.

He promised to raise the bar on quality representations noting that the focus and the objective are simple, aimed at improving the lives of their constituents, whilst attracting meaningful and sustainable human capital and development projects to their Federal Constituency.

The member representing Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano federal constituency thanked

the judiciary for the justice done and preserved, adding that their belief in our judiciary has never been shaken.

“Our judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man. “

Hon Obi Aguocha therefore the leadership of their party in Abia State,Dr Alex Chioma Otti for believing in his candidacy , giving him the platform and space to run even when others didn’t note his positive qualities while also acknowledging the role of their presidential candidate,Mr Peter Obi

He also gave kudos to Hon Acho Obioma,(Chomen) the State Campaign Director/ Director General of Dr Alex Chioma Otti campaign organization,Chief Ceekay Igara,State Chairman of Labour Party, Barr Anaga Kalu Anaga,the lead lawyer,to the untiring efforts and prayers of Dr Aham Uko and his younger brother,Engr Nkwa Aguocha including Chief Leo Ogbonna,the DG of Obi Aguocha campaign organization,and many other supporters too numerous to mention.

To this end,Hon Aguocha called on them to join him in this enormous strides of building the federal constituency claiming not to have the capacity and strength to do it alone, hence the need for their support and insights too.

