Appeal Court verdict, temporary setback, says Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has described the verdict of the Court Appeal that nullified his election as a temporary setback.He also said the ruling will not deter him from repositioning the state on the path of Unity, Peace and Progress.

Mutfwang, who stated this in his reaction to the verdict expressed strong optimism that the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Plateau State would be restored, as he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

In a statement on Sunday, the Governor admonished citizens of the state and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm and assured them that as long as God remains on the throne, the mandate of the people will be preserved and protected.

He reiterated his commitment to the rule of law and assured the people that there is light at the end of the tunnel, as he has unwavering faith in the judiciary and the constitution of Nigeria.

Mutfwang concluded with a strong appeal to supporters, as well as citizens of the state to maintain law and order. He affirmed that Plateau will be victorious to the glory of God and reassured of his commitment to continually serve the state with dedication and integrity.

