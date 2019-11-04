Appeal Court verdict: Omo-Agege dedicates victory to God, electorate

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege says in spite of winning some and losing other court cases, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to sustain faith in the rule of law and Nigeria’s judiciary.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga in Abuja following a final victory verdict given by the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, on Monday, Senator Omo-Agege stated that he was dedicating his electoral and legal triumphs to God and the people who elected him.

“I mean every word of promise made to my people in Delta Central Senatorial District who voted for me because they want us to accelerate development to the next level; with this victory, we can now roll up our sleeves and concentrate on our populist service, without further distraction.

“I dedicate the electoral victory and the successive legal victories to God and the people of Delta Central Senatorial district who made this possible.

“In our party, APC, as true democrats who truly believe in the rule of law, our democracy and the nation’s judiciary, we genuinely embrace either loss or victory with unshakeable faith in the great destiny of our people and Nigeria.

“I sincerely thank my constituents and all the people across the Niger Delta and the entire federation who have solidly supported and prayed for our continuous success; I promise that we shall not disappoint them,” he stated.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin on Monday affirmed the election victory of the Deputy President of the Senate in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

The court affirmed the decision of the Election Tribunal that had earlier upheld the election of Omo-Agege who won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District.

