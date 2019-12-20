Appeal Court upholds conviction of Ex-Senior Advocate, Nwobike

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has struck out an appeal filed by Mr Joseph Nwobike, a former Senior Advocate of Justice (SAN), for lacking in merit.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the State High Court had on May 2018, convicted Nwobike on 12 of 18 counts, bordering on attempts to pervert the course of justice, to one month imprisonment on each of the counts, to run concurrently.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Nwobike for constant communication with court officials with a view to influencing the assignment of his cases to preferred judges.

The anti-graft agency also accused him of offering monetary gratification to judges of the Federal High Court, to influence them to give judgments in his favour.

On his conviction by the High Court, the lawyer challenged its decision at the Appeal Court.

Consequently, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) stripped Nwobike of his SAN title.

However, the appellate court, presided by Justice Joseph Ikyegh held that the decision of lower court was in accordance with Section 97(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

“The finding of the lower court as it relates to counts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17 is correct, and I see no reason to interfere. I am of the firm view that the respondent proved his case at the lower court beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant had the mind to interfere with and influence the assignment of case to preferred judges and in so doing is guilty of the offence of attempt to pervert the course of justice contrary to section 97(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,” the Appeal Court ruled.

With reports by ChannelsTV