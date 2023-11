The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal brought before it by Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP against tribunal ruling which declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of APC as Governor of Kano state.

In its ruling Friday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the lower court’s ruling which declared Gawuna as validly elected Governor of Kano State.

There was tension ahead of the Appeal Court ruling so much that Kano state Government called for calm.

