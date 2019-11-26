Appeal Court ruling: APC afraid of its Shadows -Oyo PDP

Oyo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the opposition All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state as a bunch of desperate politicians who are afraid of their shadows.





The PDP, which spoke through the State Publicity Secretary of the Party. Engineer Akeem Olatunji, said that the election petition filed against the resounding victory of Governor Seyi Makinde at the March 9, 2019 governorship election was doomed to fail, being a bad case ab initio.





He further stated that the APC petition has been found to be a wasted effort by the Election Tribunal and the Appeal Tribunal, adding that the petition will fail all through.





“They know that they have no case, but being characters who are not ashamed of telling lies in the open, they are attempting to deceive the fickle-minded and the unsuspecting persons.





But they have a bad case from the outset. They indeed have no case, we all know. Even their candidate knows he is in a wide goose chase,” the PDP spokesman said.





The party added: “In line with the world of fantasy the APC in Oyo has created for itself, it has been going about peddling all sorts of rumour, half-truths and outright lies in the media. They have been conjuring claims that the PDP and Governor Seyi Makinde were priming persons to embark on street protests and media campaigns.





“Let us put it on record that the truth cannot be coloured no matter how hard you try and so Governor Seyi Makinde needs not engineer street protests to justify his acceptance by the people of Oyo State. He, has, rather than encourage street protests, been calming down the people all these days so as to ensure peace continues to reign in the state.





“Let it be known that the anger of the people of Oyo is against the APC and its leaders in the state. They are trying to insult our people who massively for the Governor in the governorship election in March. The people are really angry with their media posturing. They have Governor Seyi Makinde to thank for guaranteeing that they can freely workaround in the state; being a man who plays politics without bitterness. Let them not stretch their luck too far because our people are watching.”





The statement further read: “Let no APC propagandist go about telling lies and conjuring things in their head about Governor Seyi Makinde sponsoring protests. We need to let them know that the Governor cannot stop the people from freely expressing their love for him anytime they so wish. But it needed to be said that the Governor has spent the past weeks calming the people down and urging them to face their jobs because his mandate is intact. The Court of Appeal which ruled on the Adebayo Adelabu and APC’s petition actually nailed the petition as incompetent and useless. There is nothing that will tamper with the mandate freely and widely given to Governor Seyi Makinde because the people are firmly behind him.”