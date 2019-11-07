Appeal Court reaffirms Sen. Okorocha’s victory

A Court of Appeal Court sitting in Owerri on Thursday upheld the election of Owelle Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice R.A. Ada, said that the appeals by Senators Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Okorocha lacked merit.

Ada however, reaffirmed the judgement of the State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which upheld Okorocha’s election, adding that it was in order.

In her words, “the petitioners could not substantiate their allegations of violence, over-voting, mutilation of electoral results and hijacking of electoral officers.

“The petitioners could not also prove the allegation of duress as alleged by the returning officer,’’ she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Okorocha as winner of the February 23 senatorial election in Imo West. (NAN)