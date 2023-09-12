Appeal Court President tasks personnel on maintenance culture

By Edith Nwapi

The President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has tasked personnel of the court on maintenance culture

Dongban-Mensem said this while declaring open a 4-day workshop organised for the staff of the court held at the Royal Institute for Training and Human Capital Development in Tafa , Niger.

She noted that the court is currently battling with “dwindling resources”, hence personnel of the court must perform their duties diligently.

She noted that the challenging world required smart-gadgets compliant Maintenance officers, Engineering, Architecture and what have you to get things done effectively.

The theme of the workshop is:’ Building Maintenance and Environmentally Friendly Concepts.’

The workshop is in conjunction with the institute and Mamven Limited.

“I saw that one of our vital sections have not been given the required attention and staff need to be educated adequately especially in a challenging environment like ours.

“We are battling with dwindling resources and there is a need for maintenance. Our Engineering and maintenance officers are therefore very essential and the work vital to living.

” Without you, we will be endangered, but with you professionals, we are saved. So, we brought you here for that purpose so that these resource persons will help update your knowledge,”

Dongban Mensem said the workshop would enhance the capacity of the staff saddled with the responsibility of overseeing and maintaining the court’s buildings.

She added as well as its infrastructures across the country and maintenance is an absolute necessity.

She described the building environment personnel as a critical staff of the court whose efficiency and effectiveness could be of great benefits to the court.

“Please, I urge you to take this assignment seriously,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Nanwor Mamven, CEO, Mamven Limited represented by the lead resource person, Mr Umaru Gomwalk stressed the urgent need to develop and sustain a better maintenance culture for court facilities and in both public and private buildings.

“The aim of the workshop is to equip the participants with requisite knowledge and skills to function effectively in an ever changing and evolving world.

“Modern trends based on environmentally friendly concepts are fast emerging and the needs to keep abreast with these trends are essential for professionals and stakeholders,”

It is expected that by the end of the workshop, participants would have acquired sufficient knowledge to significantly impact on service delivery at their various stations and departments within the various establishment” he said.

Mrs Josephine Aliyu, a registrar in the court who represented the chief Registrar , Mr Umar Bangari, thanked the president of the court of appeal for the opportunity given to the participants.

” Engineering plays a very vital r6in the society and the importance of training can not be over emphasized.

” We thank the president of the court of appeal for this opportunity to be trained” she said.(NAN)

