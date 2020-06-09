Appeal Court President: Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Dongban-Mensem

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari said, “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.