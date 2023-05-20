Appeal Court President inaugurates Plateau high court complex

By Martha Agas

The President, Court of Appeal, Ms Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Friday inaugurated the Plateau High court complex and the Multi-door court in Jos.

Speaking at the event, Dongban-Mensem, thanked Gov. Simon Lalong,for completing the complex which was started by the previous administration.

She said that to administer justice to the people, the judiciary must be provided with tools for effective functionality which includes a conducive environment for adjudication effectively.

She described the judiciary as the last resort for the administration of justice for the common man.

The president thanked Lalong for providing such environment and granting autonomy to the judiciary saying synergy between the three arms of government was neccesary to ensure good governance.

She said that the construction of the multi door courtroom has provided an alternative for dispute resolution in the state and urged the residents to adopt the approach for peaceful coexistence in the state.

She expressed concerns over attacks and crisis in some communities in the state saying the culture of mediation should be adopted to forestall such situation.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Plateau, Mr David Mann said that no democratic government can operate without a functional judicial system.

He described the judiciary as a fortress of ensuring order in the state and plays a role in binding the organs of the government to forestall anarchy.

Also speaking, Lalong, said that the edifice has been designed and equipped with modern facilities to ensure conducive environment for the judiciary in the administration of justice.

He described the judiciary as central to the survival and growth of democracy and the peace, stability and harmony of the society at large.

‘’In this complex, there are nine courts that can sit simultaneously and comfortably. This is in addition to various halls, library and associated services that make the facility highly attractive,’’he said.

He said that his administration swore in 27 judges for the High Court, Sharia and Customary Courts of Appeal.

He said that the Multi-door Courthouse as a centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution was established to create room to settle disputes without necessarily going through the court system.

He expressed confidence that the high court complex would challenge the judicial officers discharge their duties diligently their best without favour affection or ill-will. (NAN)