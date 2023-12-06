Appeal Court Judgments: How Abuja communities engaged in solidarity rally for Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, others

Abuja, rally: The disquiet over Court of Appeal judgments on Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa and particularly Kano elections, has continued to elicit resistance, as solidarity rally has now reached Abuja in their favour.

According to a statement signed by the Convener, Hafsat Shuaibu, the Abuja rally on Monday December 4, 2023 was staged and well attended by people across tribes and geopolitical zones in North and South of Nigeria resident in Wasa and Madala communities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who said they decided to stand up against the judiciary’s injustice especially as done to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Participants at Monday’s Abuja rally, largely women and community leaders, addressed the gathering in their respective mother tongues of Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo and others to show that #NigeriaTrulyStands with Kano and others in this time.

They said if they did not stand up against the injustice now, when it would come to their own time, they would have no one to stand for them.

The rally, attended by some notable persons across the communities and the FCT, was also held to solidarise mainly with Governor Yusuf of Kano, who they said was being specifically singled out for punishment as a sacrificial lamb for 2027 right now in 2023.

One of the protesters, who spoke to the press although simply identified as Ekwerre, said, “I am from the South South and believe that since we are all Nigerians, what affects Kano will come to affect my own Akwa Ibom ine day. If, like others here, I don’t stand up against this injustice today, who will stand in solidarity with us when such unacceptable judicial injustice comes to be our turn in the future?” she asked.

Brandishing placards and banners with varied inscriptions, they made their message clear to the world saying: “Judicial Rascality in Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa Unacceptable!”, “World Should Warn Political Leaders in Abuja Against Setting Nigeria on Fire through Judicial Manipulations!”, “We Want Justice For Kano, We want Justice for ABBA!” Other placards in other location of the rally had their messages carried in their various mother tongues.

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respect the will of the people of Kano and warned key politicians and prominent people to steer clear of Kano and let the will of the people stand because, according to them, “The people of Kano do not dilly-dally when it comes to voting in democracy, once they make their decision it stands, it must stand”.

The convener and speaker, Hafsat Shuaibu, while welcoming journalists to the event, said: “All these judiciary corruption that is happening in Kano, we are not happy. It’s Abba Gida, Gida. It is seat that is being taken away from him and it is the reason we are gathered in Wasa to pray for him and for his success in the whole of the matter.”

Salamatu Adamu also spoke but in Hausa signaling that the North is not happy with the judicial injustice that is happening in Kano and that the region will do all that it takes to stand against it at any rate and at any level.

