Appeal Court judgment: We’re not planning any protest – Kano Traders

Kano State Traders Association on Sunday dismissed rumours that it was planning to stage protests against the Appeal Court judgment that sacked Gov. Abba Yusuf.

This is contained in a statement by its secretary, Usman Nagoda, in Kano.

He called on members of the association in all markets in the state not to join any protest.

Nagoda also stated that no sensible trader would participate in any protest, knowing fully that it was prohibited.

“Protest has never been a good decision as it could culminate to violence and destruction of lives and property.

“Therefore, we are not party to any plan to stage protest against the Appeal Court judgment,” he said.

By Aminu Garko (NAN)

Kano traders

Protest has never been a good decision as it could culminate to violence and destruction of lives and property.

Therefore, we are not party to any plan to stage protest against the Appeal Court judgment,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

