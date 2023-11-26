Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAppeal Court judgment: We’re not planning any protest – Kano Traders
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

Appeal Court judgment: We’re not planning any protest – Kano Traders

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
12

Kano State Traders Association on Sunday dismissed rumours that it was planning to stage protests against the Appeal Court judgment that sacked  Gov. Abba Yusuf.

This is contained in a statement by its secretary, Usman Nagoda, in Kano.

He called on members of the association in all markets in the state not to join any protest.

Nagoda also stated that no sensible trader would participate in any protest, knowing fully that it was prohibited.

“Protest has never been a good decision as it could culminate to violence and destruction of lives and property.

“Therefore, we are not party to any plan to stage protest against the Appeal Court judgment,” he said.

By Aminu Garko (NAN)

Kano traders

Protest has never been a good decision as it could culminate to violence and destruction of lives and property.

Therefore, we are not party to any plan to stage protest against the Appeal Court judgment,” he said.

Previous article
FCTA to review security in FCT – Official
Next article
Judicialization of Nigeria’s Electoral System and its Consequences, By Abdulrazaq Alkali
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.