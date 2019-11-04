Appeal Court Judgment: Rep Gagdi commends judiciary over fairness

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam constituency in the House of Representatives, has commended the Nigerian judiciary for it’s fairness in dispensing justice.

Gagdi, who was elected under the platform of the All Prigressives Congress (APC), made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos affirmed his victory.

NAN reports that Mr Timothy Golu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Gagdi at the National Assembly Election Tribunal.

But the tribunal in September dismissed the petition of Golu for lack of merit and declared declared Gagdi the winner of the poll.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the tribunal, Golu approached the Appeal Court, but the court on Monday squashed his petition and upheld the decision of the tribunal.

Reacting to the judgment, Gagdi described the the judiciary as the “last hope of the common man”.

“The judiciary has remained the bastion of justice and the last hope of the common man.

“I had cause to approach the tribunal as a petitioner in the past, and was not successful, but I never doubted their fairness in dealing with matters before them based on their merits and weight of evidence presented by the parties.

“Today, we are victorious and our believe in the judiciary is as strong as ever before. Even if the outcome of this appeal was not in my favour, I would will still hold same confidence in the judiciary and accept the outcome as the justice of the matter.

“I thank the judiciary for reaffirming my mandate, and putting an end to the senile opinion in some quarters that I am holding unto a ‘stolen mandate,”he said

Gagdi called on Golu and his teeming supporters to join him in working for the good of the people of the constituency. (NAN)