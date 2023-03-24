Appeal Court judgment reflects Osun People’s will – PDP

By Olajide Idowu

The PDP in Osun, says the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja which affirmed the victory of Gov. Ademola Adeleke, reflected the will of the people of the state.

Mr Oladele Olabamiji, spokesperson of the party in the state, while reacting to the appellate court’s judgment, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo that the party had the confidence that the judgment of the tribunal which sacked Adeleke would be overturned.

“We thank God Almighty and the honourable justices of the Appeal Court, who today affirmed the collective resolve of the good people of Osun in electing Adeleke.

“We knew all along that in the face of the law and the weight of evidence before the court, the judgment at the lower tribunal was purely a travesty of justice.

“Our confidence never shook for once that we will get justice.

“We, however, want to thank the court of appeal ,the laws of Nigeria, the electoral act and especially the democratic wishes of the people of Osun.

“When people can no longer vote and have their votes counted, where people can no longer choose their leaders freely, then there will be trouble but today, the appellate court have corrected the danger in judgment of the lower court.

“We are not expecting anything different at the Supreme by the grace of God Almighty,” he said.

Oladele urged the people of the state, sympathisers and PDP members and supporters, to all celebrate the judgment in moderation.

“Osun belongs to all of us. The government is the government of everybody.

“People should celebrate in moderation, go about their normal businesses and continue to support the governor,” he said.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, set aside the tribunal judgment that nullified the election of Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, led by Justice Mohammed Lawal, held that the appeal lodged by Adeleke to challenge his sack by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was meritorious.

The Osun tribunal had annulled Adeleke’s victory and affirmed Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as the authentic winner of the poll, after the Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Adeleke as winner of the July 16 2022 governorship election in the state. (NAN)