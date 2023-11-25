Appeal Court Judgment: I’ll never disappoint Kebbi people – Gov. Idris 

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has assured people of the state that he would never disappoint them in the discharge of his legitimate responsibility as governor of the state.

Idris made the declaration while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, who converged at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, to congratulate the governor over his victory at the Court of Appeal, Sokoto, on Friday.

The governor assured the people of his readiness to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate through the execution of meaningful developmental projects that would have direct bearing on their lives, especially the common man.

He observed that the Appeal Court judgment testified that judicial arm of government was actually doing its work as an independent entity, as it was fair to all manner of people irrespective of tribal, political and/or religious affiliation.

While commending the judiciary for doing what he described as a thorough and good job, Idris urged them to sustain the tempo for the good of the nation’s democracy and the country at large.

“This judgment has shown that the mandate of Kebbi people is given to them. This is an indication that Kebbi people have a good mind towards Kauran Gwandu and that’s why Almighty God is on their side.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate the party leaders, party loyalists, legislators, members of the executive arm, youth and women groups, associations and all other people of Kebbi for rallying round to ensure my victory at all levels.

“By the grace of God Almighty, this will be the beginning of a new dawn in Kebbi. Be rest assured that you will enjoy more dividends of democracy more than before and In-Shaa Allah, nobody will regret voting me to become the governor,” he assured.

Idris extended a hand of fellowship to opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic party (PDP), saying: “You should come and join hands with the present APC administration in the state, so that together we can build a greater and vibrant Kebbi.”

Mohammad Lawal (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

