Appeal Court judgment: Gov Lawal sues for calm in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Friday called on the people of the state to ramain calm and law abiding over the Appeal Court verdict on his governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday declared March 18, Zamfara governorship election inconclusive.

The court ordered a rerun in three local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Bukkuyum and Maradun.

Lawal, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, in a statement in Gusau described the verdict as a temporary setback.

“I want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm, our legal team is thoroughly reviewing the verdict.

“We will follow through with the necessary actions to achieve a just outcome,” the Governor said.

According to him, the outcome of the governorship election on March 18 represented the people’s yearning for a shift towards positive development and progress.

“I remain optimistic that the collective decision of the people will ultimately prevail.

“We will emerge victorious, our unwavering determination and steadfast commitment leave no room for doubt or fear.

“Though we faced numerous challenges on the road to victory in the last election, now we are fully committed to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

