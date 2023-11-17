Friday, November 17, 2023
Appeal court judgment: APC/NNPP leaders sign peace accord in Kano

By Favour Lashem
By Aminu Garko

Ahead of the Appeal Court’s judgement in the  Kano Governorship election in Abuja, the executives of the two main rival political parties,  NNPP and APC, have signed  a peace accord before the State Joint Security Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the signing of the peace accord was conducted at the State Police Command on Thursday.

The members of the two political parties agreed, among others, to shun all forms of celebration or protests during and after the judgment.

The State Secretary of APC, Ibrahim Zakari- Sarina and the NNPP Deputy Chairman, South, Ibrahim Dahu, made the vow before the Police Commissioner,  Usaini Gumel.

The duo said that they would make sure that the state remained peaceful before, during and after the deliverance of justice at the Appeal Court.

They said, ”It is true that we have no state better than Kano as such, our sentiments, passion and political parties support based should not be a yardstick to create violence because of the Appeal Court Judgement.”

Zakari Sarina on his part said, “I will personally mobilize all my party members to remain calm  whatever happens at the Appeal Court and this is because we are known for keeping peace in Kano.”

Dahu also said that his members have been forewarned long ago by the state government to desist from violence, adding, ”anybody found fomenting violence will be dealt with without delay.”

Gumel, alongside the State DSS Director and other security chiefs  said that they have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that Kano remained peaceful.

“We have worked extra mile to ensure that we maintain the peace Kano enjoyed and we are doing all we could to arrest any unforeseen circumstances that might truncate peace” the joint security chiefs vowed. ( NAN)

