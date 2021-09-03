Appeal Court declares Valentine Ozigbo valid PDP candidate for Anambra Guber election

The Court Appeal Abuja Division, has Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected governorship candidate the People’ Democratic Party, (PDP) for the Nov. 6 governorship election .Delivering judgment, the  President the Court Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem who led a three- man panel justices held that the appeal filed Valentine Ozigbo, challenging the judgement the Akwa High Court had merit.

The appellate court  set aside the decision the Akwa High Court and it  null and void.It also awarded the sum N10 million exemplary cost in favor Ozigbo.The Agency Nigeria (NAN) that the judgment the Awka High Court had barred Ozigbo from parading himself as the PDP candidate in the Anambra election coming up on Nov. 6.(NAN)

