Appeal Court declares Rep. Agom-Jarigbe Senator-elect for C/River North

July 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



The Court of Appeal in Calabar on Friday Rep. Jerigbe Agom-Jerigbe as the duly elected Senator for River North senatorial district.


The Court also Agom-Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the Peoples (PDP) in the Dec. 5, 2020 by-election seat.

The three-man Appeal headed by Justice Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Sen. Steven Odey by the National Electoral (INEC) and directed be withdrawn.


The court, however, ordered INEC to issue Agom-Jarigbe a fresh Certificate of Return and he should be sworn in immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that River North Senate seat became vacant when Sen. Rose Oko died in March 2020. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,