Appeal Court declares indictment of SSG by assembly illegal, null, of no effect

April 1, 2021



An Court in Makurdi Thursday held that the indictment of the former Secretary to the of the state (SSG), Aliyu Tijani for alleged N248.5million fraud, is illegal, null and of no effect.Delivering his judgment in Makurdi, Justice Ignatus Agube, affirmed the judgment of the Nasarawa State High Court and declared the indictment of Tijjani by the assembly as illegal, null and of no effect.

Justice Agube held that the house of assembly did not give the former SSG fair hearing to defend himself in the matter.

The court further voided the recommendation requesting the former SSG to refund N284.5 million allegedly unaccounted for as school projects’ funds when he was a for in the state.

The judge held that the assembly by its recommendation without giving the former SSG fair hearing violated his fundamental human rights.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aug. 7, 2020, a High Court sitting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, declared the purported indictment of  Tijjani over alleged N284.5 million fraud by the House of Assembly was illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The assembly had indicted the SSG over alleged N284.5 million school projects’ funds when he was a of in the state.

Tijani challenged the decision of the house over its recommendation for sack to Gov. .

Delivering a ruling,  Justice Mustapha Ramat, nullified the decision of the House the grounds that it failed to afford the SSG fair hearing in the matter.

Governor of Nasarawa State sacked Tijjani as SSG on June 8, 2020 following the indictment and recommendation by the state house of assembly.

Reacting to the judgment, Shikamma Kassam- Sheltu, Counsel to Tijjani, appreciated the court for a sound judgment and described the judiciary as the last hope of an ordinary man. (NAN).

