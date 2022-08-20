Appeal Court clearly ruled in favour of Segun Showunmi – Counsel

… warns mischief makers

The ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case between Segun Showunmi Vs. PDP and Two Others was clearly in favour of the Appellant, Showunmi’s Counsel, Monday Mawah (Esq), has insisted.

His clarification came on the heels of what he described as deliberate attempts by “desperate persons” to rewrite the judgment which was very clear.

Mawah, who said this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Saturday night, noted that the issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

The Court in an unambiguous judgement allowed the Appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court as stated in the Certified True Copy of the judgement, he reiterated, warning mischief makers against misrepresenting the judgement.

“Our attention has been drawn to desperate attempts by some persons to rewrite the clear pronouncement of the Court of Appeal that allowed the appeal of Segun Showunmi in his case against the Peoples Democratic Party and others, and set aside the judgement of the lower court.

“The issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

“The Court of Appeal in a considered judgement held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.

“The Court went further to hold that the lower court was also wrong to have declined jurisdiction on the grounds of non-joinder of the Ogun State PDP Exco.

“On the whole, the Court of Appeal allowed the Appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we want to put it on record that our client, Segun Showunmi, won his case at the Court of Appeal.

“Mischief makers should desist from misrepresenting the judgment,” the statement read.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

