Appeal Court affirms Zacharias as Rep for Idah/Ibaji/Igalamela/Ofu

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Court of Appeal has affirmed the election of Rep. David Zacharias (APC-Kogi) for Idah/Ibaji/Igalamela/Ofu Federal Constituency of Kogi.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday by Justice Abubakar Talba, the court upheld the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal that sat in Kogi.

The election tribunal had dismissed the petition by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Victor Uchola for lack of merit, which led to the appeal at the high court.

Reacting to the judgement, Zacharias said that there was no victor and there no vanquish saying that the victory was for the entire constituents.

The lawmaker said that he had unwavering confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“I was confident that the mandate given to me by the constituents and the good people of Kogi will be retained; this judgement is a reflection of the will and aspirations of the people as expressed at the poll.

“Now that the litigation process is over, it is time to focus totally on bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of my constituency and indeed the entire Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

“I call on all to join hands with me to make our constituency the best in Nigeria, let us work together to develop our home for the good of all,” he said.

Zacharias said that he would welcome any partnership from stakeholders including his opponents toward developing his constituency.

He commended his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for standing by him and for the confidence reposed on him.

The rep urged his supporters to be magnanimous in celebrating yet another victory and to ensure law and order in the constituency and in the entire state. (NAN)

