Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectAppeal Court affirms tribunal judgment sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano governor
Project

Appeal Court affirms tribunal judgment sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano governor

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
11

by Edith Nwapi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday affirmed the tribunal judgment which declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nasiru Gawuna winner of the governorship election.

The Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay had nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf by declaring 165, 663 of his votes were invalid.

The tribunal held that the ballot papers were not signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Displeased by the tribunal verdict, Yusuf appealed against the judgment. (NAN)

Previous article
Appeal Court sacks Abba Yusuf, affirms Gawuna as Kano Governor
Next article
Appeal Court judgment: Gov Lawal sues for calm in Zamfara
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.