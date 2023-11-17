Appeal Court affirms tribunal judgment sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano governor

by Edith Nwapi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday affirmed the tribunal judgment which declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nasiru Gawuna winner of the governorship election.

The Tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay had nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf by declaring 165, 663 of his votes were invalid.

The tribunal held that the ballot papers were not signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Displeased by the tribunal verdict, Yusuf appealed against the judgment. (NAN)

