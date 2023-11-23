Appeal Court affirms Sule as Nasarawa Gov

The Appeal Court in Abuja on Thursday affirmed the election of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The appellate court also set aside the October 2 judgement of the Nasarawa State Election Petitions Tribunal that sacked APC’s Sule and declared David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the governorship election.

Delivering judgement, the three-member panel held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Sule did not win majority of the votes cast in the election.

It also held that the Tribunal erred by not considering the issue of jurisdiction raised by Governor Sule.

According to the Appeal Court, the issue of jurisdiction was very fundamental and the failure by the Tribunal to brush it aside rendered its verdict voidable, and the verdict arising from the defective proceeding could not stand.

