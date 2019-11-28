Appeal Court affirms Ortom’s election, dismisses Jime, APC’s suit

The Court of Appeal has affirmed the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue in the March 9 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Thursday, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Mr Emmauel Jime, for lacking in merit.

The judgment also resolved all the issues against the appellants.

Meanwhile, the appellate court awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against the APC candidate.

Governor Ortom contested for re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after defecting from the APC.

With reports by ChannelsTV