Appeal Court affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

The Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The appellate court in a judgment also set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

However, in the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka, held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Abure challenging the decision of the trial court, Justice Barka, leading a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal held that Abure’s appeal had merit and was accordingly allowed.

He said, “the judgment of the lower court is hereby set aside” and awarded a cost of N1 million in favour of the appellant.

